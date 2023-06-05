Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme had a swell time working with skit maker Mr Macaroni on a new video

In the clip shared on Mokeme's Instagram page, he couldn't stop laughing as Macaroni, dressed like a woman, made advances at him

As the skit maker continued to gush over him, the veteran movie star laughed and made comments

A video of veteran actor Chidi Mokeme and skit maker Mr Macaroni has sparked hilarious reactions on Instagram.

Mokeme, with a cigar in his mouth, was approached by Macaroni, who was dressed in a pink wig and outfit like a woman, his role in their new skit.

Mokeme laughed uncontrollably as Macaroni gushed over him, asking why he ran away from him and promised to treat him right.

The skit maker stayed in character all through and even laughed dramatically like a woman.

Mokeme captioned the hilarious video:

"I swear this Guy @mrmacaroni1 don dey craze. Dude cracked me up non stop, I couldn’t even concentrate. Had Fun doing this skit with him and Otunba @the_korexx with stunning visuals by @iamedemvictor. Check out our skit and more make you laugh well well youtube.com/@MrMacaroni."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Chidi Mokeme's video

tochi_lifestyle:

"Abeg make una no dey play with pesin feelings nau."

debby__destiny:

"Brother Bernard and sister Bernard."

healthertainer:

'When an odogwu links up with a senior Odogwu, testosterone go just dilute see as @mrmacaroni1 Dey misbehave Debo, what is this "

scorpio_queenvee:

"E fit am die."

afifi4real:

"And why am I just smiling shipishly."

msiloemem:

"Him wowo die u suppose run."

shonafied:

"Scar this skit really cracked u up, you no fit hold am sef."

11hammers:

"Scar dey blush, Debo don become Deborah. I just love the life @mrmacaroni1 gives every role."

Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw kiss as they reunite in video

After successfully shooting Shanty Town, Chidi Mokeme remained in the country to work on another movie with Kate Henshaw as cast as well.

In the video he shared, the actor and his friend reunited like little kids. They ran into each other's arms and shouted to express their excitement.

Mokeme lifted the actress who straddled him by the waist, and when she eventually set her foot back down, they quickly shared a kiss.

