Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa London, has now waded into the trending drama between him and his alleged pregnant side chick, Anita

Larissa expressed her distaste for the situation in a simple message on social media when she told fans to use her as a ‘God forbid’ button

Larissa’s reaction to the trending issue made the rounds online and drew a series of interesting comments from netizens

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerian singer, Davido’s latest drama with his alleged pregnant American side chick, Anita Brown, has drawn a reaction from his fourth baby mama, Larissa London.

Recall that Davido and Anita’s drama made headlines after the 29-year-old businesswoman shared receipts and screenshots of her messy chats with the singer after she allegedly got pregnant for him.

Shortly after the scandal trended on social media, the DMW boss’ fourth baby mama, Larissa, shared her thoughts online.

Nigerians react as Davido's 4th baby mama Larissa London speaks on pregnant Anita Brown drama. Photos: @larissalondon, @davido, @ninatheelite

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Snapchat page, the mother of Davido’s second son expressed her disdain. She told fans to use her as a ‘God forbid’ button.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

“Use me as a ‘God forbid’ button.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Netizens react as Davido’s fourth baby mama Larissa speaks on his drama with Anita Brown

Larissa’s hot take on Davido and alleged baby mama Anita’s drama spread across social media and some netizens shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

symply___nana:

“God forbid a husband like David truly! Omo money no be everything, my peace and sanity would always come first nne Chioma Dey try.”

Desmond_dex:

“Allow whoever deserves dragging to be dragged stop defending and encouraging nonsense like mumu.”

vendorsinlagosng:

“All of them should just add themselves to a co wife group chat.”

sweet_cheegs:

“Use you as God forbid button like you’re any different ‍.”

nikki.baddie1:

“Be like you no want collect monthly allowance again.”

big.henni_:

“Atleast she’s not the one married to him! Drag her if you like but still; GOD FORBID .”

justlois_albert:

“God forbid what exactly darling??? This was you 2years ago so what exactly are you expecting God to forbid ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

benny_lee04:

“Like say u different from her before .”

zayxon_tech:

“Celebrities and baby mamas be like 5 & 6...at this point I don't even know how many baby mamas this man has.”

keishawesley1_:

“This one self wan talk??? See better hold your peace !!!! ”

I don't want your husband - Davido's alleged pregnant side chick Anita tells Chioma

Davido’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, has now addressed the DMW boss’ wife, Chioma.

In a video message posted on social media, the 29-year-old businesswoman told people to stop attacking her before making it clear that she did not want to have Davido for herself.

According to Anita, she is a very God fearing person and God loves her. She explained that she had no intention of spoiling anybody’s relationship and that she did not even know that Chioma was also pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng