Big Brother Naija star Tochi cautioned Nigerian singer Banky W to love his wife rightly and not stop putting on any form of public display

Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrity lovebirds have been updating their timelines with loved-up pictures just to taunt their haters amid the infidelity scandal

The Reality TV star, in his message to Banky, shared one of his most recent romantic pictures with his wife and advised him to do the right thing

Big Brother Naija star Tochi recently expressed his opinion on Banky W's public display of love for his gorgeous wife and actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington, in the aftermath of his supposed cheating claims.

Legit.ng reported that Banky W first had fans and netizens gush at his marriage since the infidelity claims, when he graced the timeline with a lovely image of himself kissing his wife.

BBNaija Tochi wades in on Banky W's cheating scandal Credit: @banywellington, @tochi.official

However, the reality TV star couldn't help but share their photo on his social media to note that the public doesn't need to see all the affection going down.

Tochi went on to say that the singer should just love his wife the way she deserves to be loved when no one is looking.

Tochi wrote: "We don't need to see this; just love your wife the way she deserves when no one is watching."

See his post below

BBNaija's post sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some reactions to Tochi's remark, as many agreed with what he said. See them below:

@Giftyoyinye:

"You have spoken well mazi."

@JulietTonbra:

"Him go show ona. Since ppl don’t want to mind their business."

@EricNwanyieze:

"Exactly like he seeking for validation."

@vuga001:

"LoL wetin u de cook?"

