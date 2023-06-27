Popular Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, commented on the viral cheating scandal of Nigerian singer-turned-politician Banky W

Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos Party crooner trended on social media following an alleged cheating affair with his former signee, Niyola

Reacting to a recent lovey-dovey photo shared by Banky, Cubana Chiefpreist via his Instagram story slammed the rumour mongers trying to destroy the singer's marriage

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has waded in on singer Banky W's cheating rumour as he tackles haters.

Recall that Nigerian singer-turned-politician Wellington Olubankole, best known as Banky W, trended on social media following an alleged cheating affair with his former signee, Niyola.

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to Banky W's cheating rumour Credit: @bankywellington, @cubana_chiefpriset

Source: Instagram

Following the rumours, Cubana Chiefpriest turned to social media a few hours after Banky W expressed his undying love for his wife with a shared image of himself and Adesua to comment on the viral scandal.

In response to Banky W's post, Cubana Chiefpriest drummed support for the singer while mocking naysayers attempting to destroy their wonderful bond.

He stated that it was impossible for people to destroy what they did not create, and added that truth can never emerge from darkness.

“So funny how people feel they can destroy what they did not make. Truth can never come out from darkness. Just look at what you want to destroy. Wicked broken, single urchins, let marriages breathe.”

See his post below

Cubana Chiefpriest's post sparks reactions online

Chiefpriest's comment on Banky and Adesua's marriage led netizens to share their views on how they see the duo. See their reactions below:

codedblog:

"Cubana chief priest who has once been accused of infidelity."

theladycrystal1:

"Let marriages breathe but y’all are the ones sleeping around and cheating on your wives!! You are the ones killing your marriages yourself."

yemmy1m:

"No be today dem dey do damage control nau, we are used to it I love dem together sha."

xx_bellinder_:

"If they indeed cherished what they have , they won’t let their wandering D**k ruin what they have."

_tolaani:

"More like doing damage control I wish them both all the very best in their marriage. It isn’t easy."

theladycrystal1:

Banky W reacts to rumours of alleged infidelity in church

Despite the controversy over the rumour that Banky W allegedly cheated on his wife, he showed up in church.

During his sermon, Banky told the congregation that the devil did not want them to listen to the message he was about to preach.

According to him, there was an attack when he started the series he had been preaching and up to that moment, presumably referring to the cheating allegations.

