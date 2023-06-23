Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s Unavailable dance challenge has now found its way into the ocean

In a video making the rounds, an oyinbo lady was seen doing the viral dance challenge underwater

The video caused a huge stir on social media as some of Davido’s fans bragged about the singer’s popularity

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s Unavailable dance challenge recently took a new dimension when a fan performed it under water.

Recall that after Davido released his Timeless album, one of his songs, Unavailable’s dance steps was heavily promoted on social media.

Many fans soon jumped on the dance challenge including one oyinbo lady who is now trending on social media for doing hers in the ocean.

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, the young lady was seen with her snorkelling gear underwater as she recorded herself doing the popular Unavailable dance challenge.

Netizens react to video of oyinbo lady doing Davido’s Unavailable dance challenge in the ocean

It did not take long for the video to make the rounds on social media and it sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

famous.9212:

“You go soon dey available for shark.”

bertmaverick______:

“No make them find u tooo titanic get issues.”

girlie__vi:

“She is really not available we been looking for her.”

klever__k:

“You dey whine Daviddd.”

obmasgold9_21:

“OMO E FOR E CHOKE .”

jakeeee____05:

“Until Shark come join you .”

ope.yemi350:

“Don’t worry u go soon Dey unavailable for people wey Dey outside waiting for you .”

baseman32001:

“challenge closed you done win.”

___xblack41_:

“Make shark show now dance unavailable with you. Otilor.”

streetnaija80_blogger:

“Sha no be one of does people way them they look for be this.”

merrickofficial1:

“Shark de come for you .”

___1kane:

“This na wetn the billionaires been wan do for the titanic ship.”

officialshehu30bg:

“Unavailable is everywhere inside water , fire , school , Naija , abroad .”

Over 300 fans in Germany do Davido's Unavailable challenge

A recent clip trending online that emerged from Germany of a large number of white people dancing and singing Davido's song passionately has got many people talking online.

The video of even none English-speaking Europeans, quite a large number jumping on the viral Unavailable TikTok dance challenge, is nothing but evidence of Davido's global influence and impact.

It would be shocking to know that while this clip from Germany was trending online, the internationally revered Afrobeat superstar was in the United States performing at a concert in New York for Juneteenth that was attended by the American Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Source: Legit.ng