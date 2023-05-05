Famous reality star, Maria Chike, has dispelled rumours that she disrupted the marriage of her partner, Kelvin

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Maria revealed that she wasn’t aware that he was married when they first started dating

The young lady noted that she couldn't understand why some people would believe she had broken up his marriage

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has persisted in denying claims that she stole her lover, Kevin, from his estranged wife.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Maria asserted that she was unaware that Kevin was married when they first started dating.

Maria Chike speaks on her relationship with her boyfriend Kelvin. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria affirmed her remarks and stated emphatically that she didn't end his marriage.

She asserted that she was not and would never be a "home wrecker."

"I actually wasn’t aware whether or not he was married when we first started dating. What I am going to stand by and the gospel truth and I didn’t destroy any marriage. I have never and would never."

Watch BBNaija Maria's interview below:

Big Brother Maria Chike speaks on challenges after leaving the reality TV show

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike talked about her spiritual difficulties after taking part in the reality TV show.

The actress confessed in an interview with The Cable Lifestyle that she has had several spiritual difficulties that have brought her closer to God.

Chike, who was raised in a Christian environment, revealed that leaving the Big Brother house has put her faith to the test.

