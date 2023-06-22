Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko has cried out on social media after her scary experience with her house help

Taking to her Instagram story, the movie star explained how the maid robbed her and her sister of their belongings and escaped just five days into her employment

Many netizens reacted to the actress’ plight and some of them shared their similar experiences with maids

Popular Nollywood actress, Bidemi Kosoko, recently took to social media to lament after she was robbed by her maid.

On her official Instagram page via her story, the movie star explained what transpired between her and the maid whom she had just employed.

The obviously emotional actress explained that the girl had spent just five days in her house before carrying out her evil plans of stealing her belongings and that of her sister before running from the house as early as 5am.

The actress was also very displeased at her security who let the maid leave by that time. Kosoko also lamented about how she had spent a lot on medical tests for the maid.

On a final note, she warned people to be careful of the domestic staff they employ in their homes.

See her post below:

Netizens react as actress Bidemi Kosoko’s househelp robs her

A number of social media users were moved by the actress’ story and sympathised with her. Others shared their similar experiences.

Read someof their comments below:

iamtemmie_e:

“Househelp is a no for me. I use the abroad standard. Come at a specific time and go that same day.”

iam_goodnessusman:

“House helps are the new set of thieves. One needs to be more careful with them.”

monicafriday1:

“Don’t pick people on the street. Pray , then use an agent.”

justcalmie_kaffie:

“The house help came to your house on mission.”

gechigexh:

“Had same experience with one like that.”

gechigexh:

“A lot of them do that.”

dovisatravel:

“You self go dey employ person wey Sabi town pass you.... Pele @bidemi_kosoko.”

