Young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has once again given fans lifestyle goals with new photos on social media

The movie star posted new pictures of herself enjoying a luxurious lifestyle with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, and their two kids

The photos showed Regina and her family in a private jet, and many fans shared their thoughts online

In a recent Instagram post, Regina shared a series of new photos of herself with her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, with their two sons, Munir and Khalifa, inside a private jet.

Fans gush over photos of Regina Daniels with her husband and sons in a private jet. Photos: @regina.daniels

The young movie star was seen looking the part of a humble wife in her modest yet elegant pink Ankara outfit with matching headgear and handbag. She also rocked understated pieces of jewellery.

Regina’s husband, Ned and their sons wore matching white outfits with a touch of red accessories.

In the caption of the photos, the movie star wrote:

“Heading to Delta state to celebrate with the elders and youths of Delta North who came out to show their undivided support towards this victory.”

The beautiful new images of Regina and her billionaire husband with their sons soon garnered a series of reactions from her fans.

Many netizens trooped to the movie star’s comment section to express their admiration for the life she lives. Read some of their reactions below:

superrichrach:

“Na only Gina fit give me marriage counselling.”

ebysweden:

“This second son of Gina na elder. The young man na elder man wey don come to this world many times. E no dey too smile, and nothing dey move am. Na future president be this young man. I am in awe of him, every time I see him. No be pikin be this! This one na Nna anyi! What a good combination with Moon❣️❣️❣️.”

the_ebony_gurl:

“Let the poor breaaaath Regina.”

dify15:

“Na only Gina fit give me relationship advice. Living the life and minding her business.”

francacyonly:

“The happiest Woman in Nigeria.”

amarachiigidimbah:

“Lady Bianca of her time .”

princess_joy.a:

“The best decision maker in Nigeria .”

_____yomadeofficial:

“The real and true definition of OGA WIFE.”

alodems_backup:

“Regina made d best decision.”

pearl_starlegit:

“Regina you made me to understand that wisdom has nothing to do with age.... keep being you dear.”

Regina Daniels plans huge one-year-old birthday party for 2nd son

Regina Daniels’ second son, Khalifa Nwoko, is getting set to clock one year.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a cute photo of her son and accompanied it with a caption where she gushed over him.

According to Regina, Khalifa will be turning one in June. Not stopping there, she added that he was the calmest kid ever.

