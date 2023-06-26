Nigerian comic queen Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has disclosed that she went celibate with her husband IK until their wedding night

The actress disclosed that she took the decision to remain celibate after she experienced heartbreak with her university sweetheart

Luckily for the actress, her creator answered her prayers and brought her husband on the specific date she prayed about, and they didn't have any affairs until their wedding night

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Real Warri Pikin disclosed that she prayed for the date she wanted to meet her new man and declared her engagement and wedding date, which later played out as she requested from her creator.

She said, "The extent to which I loved man, I couldn't believe I would be this heartbroken. So, after graduation, I told God I wanted to meet my husband on the first day of July 2012, and he must engage me in October, which was my birthday. Also, we must get married in April, which was 9 months later.

So, I left for Abuja to see my family first and also to conclude my final clearance from school before NYSC. It was just a casual prayer but it turned out that I met my husband the same day at the Winners church, he engaged me in October and we got married in April. Exact dates I prayed about and we were celibates till wedding night."

