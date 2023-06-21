Popular Nigerian actress and comedian, Real Warri Pikin, has tensioned fans on social media with her honeymoon

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of photos from her honeymoon with her husband in Zanzibar

Many fans gushed over the beautiful and romantic photos of the celebrity couple having a good time

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Real Warri Pikin and Ikechukwu, have tensioned fans on social media with lovely snaps from their honeymoon.

Recall that Legit.ng recently reported how the couple hosted their dream wedding 10 years after they officially tied the knot.

In a new development, the popular comedian and her husband jetted out to Zanzibar for their honeymoon and they shared photos on social media.

Lovely photos, videos of Real Warri Pikin and husband's Zanzibar honeymoon. Photos: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, Warri Pikin posted a series of romantic photos and videos of herself with the father of her kids having a great time in the East African island.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The celebrity couple were seen sharing lovely smiles, romantic kisses and also spending time with the natives during their honeymoon.

See photos and videos below:

Fans react to Real Warri Pikin and husband’s Zanzibar honeymoon photos

Shortly after the lovely honeymoon photos and videos were posted online, a number of the couple’s fans and celebrity colleagues reacted in the comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ruchinascakes_food:

“Let us breathe o abeg❤️❤️❤️This is too lovely.”

thathoneygirl_kitchen:

“Make una let the SINGLE breeev eeeh!I Gat mad love for this couple,May God continue to bless and keep your home.❤️❤️❤️”

e4ma_:

“Let the singles breeeeffff .”

krisasimonye:

“ Oooooh stop stressing ikechukwu on his vacation please!!”

mosesbliss:

“Latest bride and groom❤️❤️.”

everywomanthrift:

“Na only this page I fit do God when, So “God When” .”

zino_paul:

“I am not jealous I am happy for you .”

cre.947:

“There's no award being single aswear. The devil is single.”

moyolawalofficial:

“Love is a beautiful thing ❤️.”

kessydriz_official:

“The singles are breathless at this point.. we no even see air breath ..”

jadeosiberu:

“Girl, you know how to enjoy this life .”

Comedian Warri Pikin bags 3 awards, wins plot of land

Much-loved Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, bagged three awards and a plot of land.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the media personality shared the great news of her achievement with her many fans.

Warri Pikin won the award for Most Creative Comedy Show 2022 and Stand Up Comedian of the Year 2022 from Humour Awards.

Source: Legit.ng