Popular Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin seems to be having the time of her life as she continues to pepper the gram with the celebration of her second wedding

Real Warri Pikin and her hubby had been on honeymoon in Zanzibar, Tanzania, after their lavish second wedding in Lagos

However, a clip shared by the skit maker on her page showing their last night together during their honeymoon has left many in awe of the affection the couple share

Popular curvy skit maker and comedian Real Warri Pikin leaves many gushing over the love she and her hubby share after a clip of them going on a dinner date during their honeymoon went viral online.

In a clip shared by the skit maker surprised her husband, put him in a blindfold and took him on a dinner date.

Skit maker Real Warri Pikin shows her romantic side by throwing her hubby a surprise dinner date during their honeymoon in Zanzibar. Photo credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin noted that since it was their last night in Zanzibar, she wanted to make it memorable, and with the clips seen online, it seems she did achieve just that.

However, Warri Pikin has also shared a clip of her and her hubby leaving Zanzibar as they whine down on the wedding and honeymoon celebrations.

@flowhitebrand:

"No devil or his agents will ever come between you two in Jesus' name Amen."

@netta_kings:

"You've taught me that it takes conscious effort and hard work for a marriage to work. I see you putting everything you've got into your family and career ❤️❤️ You're an amazing and strong woman."

@patriciaibee:

"It’s clear the only way we can breathe is when you come back."

@voiceitout_withel:

"Ladies! There’s no crime in being the most romantic one in the relationship or marriage. Anything wey you wan make them do for you, first do m for your partner!"

@elegant__tee:

"Na MAN wey respect and love us genuinely we go blindfold and surprise ooo. Your marriage is blessed darling."

@prettyzino_22:

"Love is sweet when you marry the right person."

@ms_anniechioma:

"It's okay for a woman to be the romantic one,Weldone sis... I've learnt from you."

