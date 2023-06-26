Veteran Nigerian singers Tunde and Wunmi Obe got married in 1998, and they are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today

In a post on his page, Tunde Obe shared beautiful photos and gushed over his wife who promised to use him till they both grow old

Netizens have congratulated the couple, asking others to use them as a yardstick for love

Veteran singers Tunde and Wunmi Obe are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today June 26 with a beautiful post on Twitter.

Tunde Obe shared photos taken with his partner and revealed that on their wedding day in 1998, his wife looked lovingly into his eyes and promised to use him till they are both old.

Netizens celebrate Tunde and Wunmi Obe on wedding anniversary Photo credit: @iamTundeObe

Source: Instagram

The singer admitted that Wunmi did just that and she now has to continue managing him.

He also reiterated his undying love for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tunde Obe wrote:

"When we got married on the 26th of June 1998, you looked into my eyes lovingly & said, “Emi ni ma lo e gbo”… Well, here we are.. Mo ti gbo, oh! .. Please continue to manage me like that.. I love you to the moon & back, sweetheart. ❤️#Happy25thWeddingAnniversary #TWOplus"

View the tweet below:

Netizens celebrate with Tunde and Wunmi Obe

Fans of the couple and other Nigerians congratulated them, with some people urging their colleagues and other Nigerians to look up to them.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@ACTindbuilding

"Happy anniversary sir and Ma you are symbol of celebrity love with a good vibe."

@Eniolaoyinda:

"Happy anniversary sir...Many more years to be celebrated in togetherness."

@Macvirgil:

"Happy 25th wedding Anniversary to the Legendary T.W.O ,May God love keep being upon your union."

@Synglle:

"Grew up watching yall and its lovely to see that 25 years after yall are still going strong. Happy Anniversary T.W.O."

@Ernest_Onyeani:

"But some goats somewhere think its all about internet love.."if banky can cheat on his wife, i do not believe in love".yen yen yen. Your papa and mama dey fry chips na."

@olanike_jimoh:

"I can remember how many people think their marriage won’t last 5 years then. Congratulations TWO, more blissful marital years ahead."

@Ifudiya:

"These two should be one of the power celebrity couple most people should look up to. Congratulations Wummi and Tunde Obe, you made the entertainment industry educative during your time."

Actress Bimpe Akintunde celebrates as she ties the knot

Popular Yoruba actress Bimpe Akintunde aka Wasila Coded finally joined the league of married women.

The movie star showed off her husband in different photos from what appeared to be a low-key Nikkah ceremony.

Wasila thanked God and her husband for a successful ceremony. She surprisingly thanked her co-wives for accepting her with love.

Source: Legit.ng