In a heartwarming and playful scene that unfolded within the confines of a home, a family found themselves in a lighthearted predicament when the father returned home late.

The video shared by @bellepeauworld on Tik Tok unfolded with a father of the house opening the front door, which revealed the disapproving expressions of his wife and kids while he sported a mischievous smile.

Father gets knocks over late homecoming in video. Photo Source: TikTok/@bellepeauworld

Source: TikTok

As disclosed in the caption, the Urhobo man was seen as he held a gallon in one hand and a white nylon bag in the other.

As the father stepped inside, his wife's voice was heard as she questioned him about his late return. She pointed out that he had left the house at 6:00 pm and returned well past 9:00 pm.

Curiosity piqued, she inquired about his whereabouts and mentioned that she and the children wanted to accompany him.

However, to their disappointment, he declined their request, citing that his shop was nearby, leaving them wondering where he could have gone to be delayed.

In a playful attempt to evade the questions, the father wore a mischievous grin and engaged with his children.

Meanwhile, one of the kids, a little boy, couldn't resist joining in the fun. He playfully hit his father and called him a "Bad guy," adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Observing the father holding a gallon in his hand, some humorously speculated that he had likely gone out to get fuel and met a long queue.

Social media reactions as father gets probed by wife and kids over late homecoming

@GINA BABY said:

"The little boy said DADDY, ur a bad Guy. Got me laughing so hard".

@nkem young said:

"Madam, he go clear head with guys men are going through alot".

@user9940746282223 said:

" I one his smile, beautiful family, small dad with dad you're a bad guy got me laughing".

@SaintJohn said:

"Wow I love this family.

"So accessible father no be khaki face father".

@Adebayo said:

"Oga, where are you coming from true true".

