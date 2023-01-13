Singer Wizkid has ushered in the weekend in the most amazing way for his fans following a recent post shared on Instagram

The doting dad shared an adorable photo that put his two sons with lover and manager, Jada P, in a full glare

Many fans and industry colleagues were spotted in the comment section with lovely comments for the adorable boys

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has gotten the internet talking about his strong genes following a recent Instagram post.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) musician ushered in the weekend in the most interesting way by showing the world his second son with Jada P.

Wizkid shares photo of 2nd child with Jada. Photo: @wizkidayo

Wizkid shared an adorable photo that put his two sons with the manager in full glare and he accompanied it with an emoticon suggesting how much he loves them.

Check out the photo below:

Social media users react

the_real_tobe_official said:

"Baba, you Dey produce abeg❤️❤️ See as children fine na ❤️."

badboysammyx said:

"Wizkid genes the strongest fr ❤️."

anny_maddy said:

"My Ovaries❤️❤️ see cute babies na❤️."

asiwajulerry said:

"Big Wiz posting small Wiz and Middle wiz ."

_beke__ said:

"This baby look so much like wizkid ,see his daddy’s copy ."

mmasi.is.fye said:

"Overall best in having cute kids."

ayomide9070 said:

"too much wealth.... all this one no fit know wetin Dem dey call poverty.......both of Dem just dey enter popsy private jet every blessed day .... plane no fit freak them again..."

oscar_saucekhid said:

"❤️but we never know this kid name That’s why SIR BIG BAD WIZ is Best Great Fantastic Superstar Legend Idol man of integrity."

