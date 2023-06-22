The Big Brother Naija reunion show on June 21 was about Deji and Chichi's failed relationship

Chichi revealed Deji would be nice and loving in private, but put on another show in public

Another housemate Bella revealed she tried several times to open Chichi's eyes to Deji's behaviour and deceit

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Bella revealed that Deji was her friend in the house but it didn't stop her from trying to warn Chichi about him.

Bella during the BBNaija reunion disclosed she noticed the energy between Chichi and Deji was not the same and she asked her (Chichi) several times if she was sure Deji liked her.

Netizens react as Bella says she tried to warn Deji and Chichi Photo credit: @bellaokagbue/@#dejimorafa/@itschichiofficial

Source: Instagram

Chichi affirmed every time that Deji liked her, and he is just not an expressive person.

Bella added that she couldn't outrightly talk about Deji negatively, but she made sure to let Chihi know they were not on the same wavelength.

Netizens react to Bella's statement

mami_biama:

"People are always quick to see others red flags but not theirs."

wonderwoman7774:

"As in that Deji guy was just manipulating and using the lady all cos he saw she liked him way too much , I no know why some ladies dey quick mumu like that."

chissyo:

"Is Bella Even sure sheggz like her too"

adeolaadeleke:

"Chichi chased every gal who tried to get close to Deji in the house….she forced herself on him."

chichukwueke:

"Did she not notice the verbal abuse she was receiving? And how annoying it was for us watching?"

loveyakpoku:

"You see this life .. never advice a girl that’s in love with the wrong guy cos you will end up hurting yourself."

iamdebola001:

"Chichi forced the relationship on Deji in the house, she make herself available and Deji took the advantage… I’m not surprised with the outcome."

queen_bunmi113:

"Them nor da advice who da inlove that’s why it’s always nice to be somehow on ur right Senses don’t force things."

Drama As Chichi accuses Deji of sleeping with old women to fund his lifestyle

Fans were in for another drama on the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reunion as former housemates Chichi and Deji engaged in a heated argument on the show.

Chichi, while explaining what led to her fallout with Deji, slammed the latter as she narrated how he made her spend the night with him.

Responding via Skype, Deji mocked Chichi as he said the reality show was a poverty alleviation scheme for her.

Source: Legit.ng