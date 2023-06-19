The Big Brother Naija reunion is finally here and will air today, June 19, to the joy of expectant fans

Netizens are ready for the drama that is about to be unleashed via revelations and nasty fights

A short clip of what to expect from the reunion has gone viral, and from indications, friendships and relationships have gone sour

After months of anticipation, the Big Brother Naija reunion will finally air on Monday June 19, at 10pm, and netizens are ready for the advertised drama.

Snippets of the drama, revelations and shocking moments have already gone viral on social media, and netizens are already anticipating the moments that will shock social media.

In a clip sighted online, Chichi was seen dragging Deji for going as much as cleaning and arranging her stuff but would form another front in public.

Bella could not hold herself from screaming and laughing at Chichi's revelation.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to BBNaija reunion clips

snazzyrosie:

"Don’t know why others are laughing as if it’s not normal for a man to wash and arrange for a lady! Nawa! I understand chichi sha."

symply_chidera_:

"My Bella is entertained,e shock everybody oo."

pearllyndah:

"Deji would do everything with chi chi in private, then go and form hard guy to people on public. She should drag him by his perfume collection."

vanessavibes__:

"I believe Chi Chi, same Deji went about telling the boys that he cannot be with someone that behaves like a “market woman” after chi chi fought with Diana. Only for Deji to go inside the room where chi chi was and was all over her with “ are you alright?? Hope you’re calm now??”"

jufreta_rebirth_:

"People will say tra_sh because it’s chichi but we all watched how he constantly badmouthed her and yet never had the courage to say it to her face ..he’s a user."

dehbombomm:

"Bella’s face dey give me headache! How person go fine like this???"

b.i.b.i.r.e:

"Why is Bella screaming?? what’s so funnyyy?…y’all might not like chichi,but for those that watched the show,Deji is two faced. Anyways love to see it,cuz i remember she was ready to fight Doyin because of the boy"

Doyin counsels women about marriage

Meanwhile, Nigerian reality TV star Doyin sparked reactions online with her views on marriage from a lady's perspective.

The lifestyle influencer, on a podcast episode in the company of her colleague BBNaija Chizzy, stated that every woman should at least have up to 5 million to 10 million naira before considering marriage.

Buttressing further, Doyin stated that love was not enough, which her colleague Chizzy supported.

