Paul Okoye of Psquare's lover, Ivy Ifeoma, has shared a new video of her hanging out with the singer at a studio, among other beautiful locations

Ifeoma, who seems to be enjoying Paul's company, said she now identifies as his luxury handbag as she told the singer to take her wherever

As expected, the video has stirred different reactions from Ivy's fans and followers, as many gushed about her

Music star Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy of Psquare's young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, has left tongues wagging over a new video of them together at different expensive locations.

In a clip, Ifeoma was spotted with Paul in what appeared to be a music studio, as she captioned it 'when you follow your man to work.'

Paul Okoye and his lover were spotted at a music studio. Credit: @iamkingrudy @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

In another clip, Ifeoma was spotted with Paul at a luxurious restaurant as they hung out in style. She further declared herself as his handbag while urging him to take her with him wherever.

Sharing the lovely video on her Instagram page, Ifeoma said:

"I now identify as a handbag (a luxury one) So, take me wherever."

Watch the video here.

Fans react to Ifeoma's video with Paul Okoye

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

amaka.baby__:

"Make Tinubu ban relationship."

qween_nhaomy:

"If you depend on monthly salary, Avoid circa If it’s a first date, don’t order that lamb… Or make sure ur atm is active.. A sincere advice."

emmanuella_jerome:

"Na only you and Regina daniels fit give me relationship advice."

black_caramel_001:

"Una really determine this period say Una no go let the singles breathe."

amakagurl:

"Omo this man don Dey enter my eye again."

timeless_cyril:

"You just hold my brother P hostage."

simp_lyderin:

"This is what is called living an aesthetic lifestyle."

terhmmys_wigstore:

"Me sef wan be luxury handbag Abeg e no easy."

Paul Okoye laments about women celebrating Mother's Day

Paul Okoye complained about the way Father’s Day was celebrated online by some women, Legit.ng reported.

His reaction came after posts made the rounds online of some women celebrating themselves as the dads in their children’s lives on Father’s Day.

In the post on his Instagram story, the PSquare brother lamented how Father’s Day had been ruined for most men.

