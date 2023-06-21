Iyabo Ojo's son Festus is a year older today, June 21, and she took to social media to celebrate him

The mum of two shared photos of her son, and in her caption, expressed how much he means to her

Iyabo also tagged her son as her joy of inestimable value as netizens showered him with birthday wishes

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo's first child and only son, Festus turned a new age on June 21 and as expected, she took the celebration to her Instagram page.

The movie star shared photos of her son, showered him with prayers and reiterated her love for him.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates her son as he turns a new age Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The mum of two also tagged Festus as her first love and joy of inestimable value.

Iyabo Ojo wrote:

"Happy birthday to my first love, my joy of inestimable value @festo_baba. may you continue to prosper in all your doings. God's blessings, protection upon your life........ I love you beyond eternity ❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Iyabo Ojo

The actress' comment section was filled with birthday wishes and comments for her son.

Read some reactions gathered below:

chiomagoodhair:

"Happy birthday dear @festo_baba ! Gods blessings always "

mukarayofficial:

"Happy birthday to you son i wish you long life and prosperity age with grace Festus."

iam_mrse:

"Happy Birthday Handsome ❤️❤️❤️ more Blessings Dear @festo_baba."

iam_hgold:

"Happy birthday @festo_baba God bless and increase you on every sides. Age gracefully."

mojisolami816:

"Many more years more blessings joy happiness Good health all the Good things in life happy birthday "

myrealnameisgold:

"Happy birthday handsome You shall be greater than your parents in Jesus mighty name amen ♥️"

ayanmomii:

"Happy birthday to him... he'll continue to be the source of joy to you and your household God almighty bless his new age age gracefully son"

