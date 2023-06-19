Father's Day on Sunday, June 18, was different for popular actor Damola Olatunji, and he shared a heartbreaking post

The movie star shared a video of the beautiful letter and drawings he got from his kids and also showed them off

Olatunji added that he has been silent about the drama surrounding his crashed marriage because of his children

Popular Nollywood actor Damola Olatunji celebrated Father's Day with a lovely video of his twin children.

On his Instagram page, The Yoruba movie star shared the beautiful letters and drawings his children made for him to celebrate the day.

Damola Olatunji celebrates Father's Day with a heartbreaking post

Source: Instagram

He also posted a sweet moment he shared with the twins and poured out his broken heart in his caption.

Olatunji has been quiet about his broken marriage even though his ex-wife broke the news. He revealed that he has kept mum because of the love and respect he has for his children.

The actor wrote:

"A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remains as a pillar of strength throughout the lives of his seeds. Taiwo and Kehinde my silence is out of my love and respect for you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️#best dad #mydadycanfixeanything #myhero. HAPPY FATHER’S DAY !"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Damola Olatunji's post

queen_ennywealth1:

"Praying for you bro, more wisdom from God to handle the situation."

keji6222:

"This generation and their hypocritical behaviour eeeh,some weeks ago you all are here abusing him without knowing what was really happened. Now you all feel his pain and his word is too deep that you can comprehend without saying it.. Omoh"

herrywhitney_ventures:

"Like this caption hit me so deep,i dont kno why,but i can feel a pain that couldnt be expressed because of a reason..whatever it is,may God see u through...happy fathers day."

jm.superbwears:

"This home is coming back in full force.. God will build this home again.. Your silent pains will bring double gains again in Jesus name."

olabisi126:

"Thank you for being silent for the kids God bless you.Happy Father’s Day to you and all the men who stay true."

a.b.e.n.a_:

“My silence is out of my love and respect for you”…..DEEP!!! Happy Father’s Day fav❤"

shindara_crown:

"This caption is DEEP... May the good Lord continue to give you the wisdom to navigate through. Happy Father's Day "

dyhouseoffab:

"How you do it, I still don’t know. Taiwo and Kehinde love you exceptionally. You already know my deepest prayer. Ekun baba ibejiHappy Father’s Day egbon mi."

Damola Olatunji reacts to ex’s breakup announcement

In an unexpected twist, Nollywood star Damola Olatunji reacted to his ex Bukola Arugba’s post announcing their split.

After months of fueling break-up rumours with Olatunji, Bukola finally declared they had parted ways.

The vibrant Yoruba actor showed his excitement as he shared a video of himself having a king’s meal while Kizz Daniel’s Rich Till I Die played in the background.

