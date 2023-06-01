Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo stirred sweet reactions as she queried her son, Festus, over his love life

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has questioned her son Festus about his love life.

The movie star took to social media to wish her son, whom she described as her "first true love," a happy 24th birthday.

Iyabo expressed her gratitude for becoming his mother, saying he is the best kid any mother could ask for.

She confirmed her love for her kid while describing him as a serene person and describing his character.

Not stopping there, the mother of two continued by asking him about his love life and when she would get to meet his partner.

"In advance to my first true love, my joy of inestimable value, my pride, my joy, my world.

I’m so blessed to be your mama. You’re the best son any mother could wish for. If peace was a person, then it would be you, I loved you because I conceived you. I love you now & I will forever love you.

But wait o Festo when am I meeting your girlfriend now".

Netizens gush over Iyabo Ojo and son

mz_oteshoe:

My bday mate ❤️ Happy birthday in advance to us. Ojo na abawa layo ati alafia.

ms_bhunmie:

"God really blessed you with peaceful children queen."

adems_bukz:

"This is joy of a mother’s seeing your children doing great . Oh God don’t forsake me ."

oluabdullateef:

"This made me remember my mum sha. Ajoke orun e re o. May Love never seize to exist in ur family always."

