Actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover, Paulo, have melted the hearts of many Nigerians as they celebrate Christmas

The movie star took to her Instagram page with a video mashup of adorable family pictures taken with her lover and their children

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section with beautiful messages and words of prayers for the family

Much-loved Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and business mogul, Paulo, have left social media users gushing on Christmas Day.

In the mood of celebration, the actress took to her official Instagram page with a video mashup of family pictures taken to celebrate the season.

Iyabo Ojo releases family Christmas photos and video. Photo: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Iyabo, her lover Paulo and their four grownup children all rocked matching pyjamas and came together for the heart-melting pictures.

Some of the pictures captured each family member posing individually with their Christmas tree while another captured mummy and daddy together.

Check out the mash-up video below:

Social media users react

toyin_abraham said:

"Loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee this Aunty Iyabo Ayo mi kunnnnn❤️❤️❤️I love you.. uncle palouuuuu."

adakarl1 said:

"Family pic of the year❤️."

bukunmioluwasina said:

"Family is so complete and beautiful ❤️."

folakemi2472 said:

"The whole world is proud of you aunty Iyabo...perfect match with unity...❤️."

truth_talker_02 said:

"This is the best Christmas family picture of the year. Wow i love it."

debbie_shokoya said:

"May You Forever Be Happy Mama❤️ May God’s Blessings And Protection Never Leave Your Family."

adekunbiadeleye said:

"This is sooo beautiful, I pray this happiness and union shall be permanent Insha Allah ."

alagba_kha said:

"Life is very easy na people day make am hard 2 family’s coming together to enjoy love and happiness❤️❤️ ."

