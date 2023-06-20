Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has finally reacted to the trending allegations levelled against her by Ghanaian colleague Yvonne Nelson

The Ghollywood actress took many by surprise on social media recently after the contents of her set-to-be-released book revealed how her relationship with Nigerian singer Iyanya crashed

In the book, Yvonne accused Tonto Dikeh of being responsible for the crash while also alleging that Iyanya was a serial cheater

Famous controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has finally broken her silence and reacted to the trending allegations that recently emerged from Yvonne Nelson's set-to-be-released new book.

In her book, Yvonne accused the Nigerian actress of ruining her relationship with Kukure singer, Iyanya.

The Ghanaian actress had dedicated an entire chapter to talk about her relationship scandal.

Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh finally reacts to the viral allegation by Ghanaian movie star Yvonne Nelson. Photo credit: @tontolet/@iyanya/@yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Tonto, who is quite famous for her controversial handling of situations, reacted to the trending news with a cheeky post on her page.

Singer Iyanya had reacted to the post noting that he wouldn't be able to Yvonne Nelson if Tonto decided to come for her.

However, the Nigerian actress wrote in response to Yvonne's revelation, saying;

"If you get issues with me... Inbox me. No write status for me I no get sense, I fit repost am not knowing the sub is for me."

See Tonto Dikeh's post reacting to Yvonne Nelson's allegations about her:

Iyanya excitedly warns Yvonne Nelson to get ready for Tonto Dikeh's wrath

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyanya has warned Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson to be on the lookout for Tonto Dikeh's wrath after she revealed he cheated on her in her recently released tell-all book.

Yvonne shared how she found out Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto years ago, and the singer left a long trail of different reactions to the allegations.

On his Twitter page, Iyanya seemed more excited than concerned about his name, and he warned his ex-girlfriend publicly.

Source: Legit.ng