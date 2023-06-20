Popular Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus aka SDK has put actress Yvonne Nelson on blast

This came after Nelson wrote a tell-all book where she claimed singer Iyanya had cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

According to SDK, Nelson’s book was a lie from the pit of hell and Tonto and Iyanya never dated

Nigerian celebrity blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK) has risen to actress Tonto Dikeh’s defense after claims were made by Ghanaian film star, Yvonne Nelson.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yvonne Nelson wrote a tell-all book where she disclosed that her ex-Nigerian singer boyfriend, Iyanya, had cheated on her with Tonto.

In reaction to that, SDK took to her Instagram page to pen down a lengthy note where she claimed Nelson’s claims were all lies. According to the blogger, there was never a time Tonto and Iyanya were involved in a romantic relationship.

Nigerians react as SDK defends Tonto, says she never dated Iyanya. Photos: @tontolet, @stelladimokokorkus, @yvonnenelsongh

SDK went further to claim that Nelson had targeted Nigerian stars in her book to promote sales and relaunch her career.

The blogger then went ahead to throw jabs at Yvonne Nelson and asked the Ghanaian actress if she included it in her book that she had a child for her ex-friend’s husband and how she also cheated on the guy.

SDK’s caption reads in part:

“Since you decided to go down memory lane, I hope say u include for the book say nah your ex friend husband u pass back go born pikin for? I hope say u add am and explain for the book why you thief the man even though say Una don scatter..

You Dey talk about cheating but forget say u sef cheat on the guy..

Once again I say it with my full chest that TONTO and Iyanya were just friendly and did not date but if you insist make u show us photo of dem two for bed Dey nack cos u must hold evidence for hand before u go print nonsense Dey sell….”

See her full post below:

Netizens react as SDK defends Tonto Dikeh against Yvonne Nelson

Many social media users were surprised to see the celebrity blogger defending Tonto. Some of them claimed that she had been paid and was on friendly terms with the Nigerian actress while others told SDK never to comment on bedroom matters involving other people because she could never know.

Read some of the comments below:

l.tobiloba:

“Do not defend matters of the bedroom between a man and a woman. If you think Yvonne is lying, you're wrong. Go to court if you believe you are right.”

nikkiseko's profile picture

What the fuc**k is wrong with this Stella? How can she say Yvonne is lying? This is her personal story. How sure is Stella that Tonto and Iyanya never dated? Has Stella seen the rubbing mind interview Tonto did with Ebuka? Stop Stella, and let Tonto defend herself, you are not her mouthpiece and people no longer take you and your blog seriously ever since Gistlover expose your asss. Stella is too bitter .”

beccaszn:

“But how you go Dey defend matters of the bedroom btw man n woman? Why will Yvonne lie and randomly pick Tonto tho?”

periannlegal:

“If truly she wrote false and slanderous content about others in her book, the persons referred to May sue her for libel and invasion of privacy. Whilst she has every right to write her truth, care must be taken not to divulge information others will prefer to remain silent.”

sandrah_cici:

“You said Yvonne should bring evidence of Tonto and Iyanya on a bed before we believe? You’re absolutely right ma’am. Where’s your evidence that Yvonne is lying? We need that too.”

absolute_delight:

“Stella na belle infrastructure, make una no worry. Even the Tonto she is defending, I know the vile things she has said about her. Very unstable woman.”

dorisuche1:

“So sad that you have to go below the belt to defend these adults. My question is were you there in person when it all happened or you are saying things that were repeated to you. Grow up madam!!”

Amandachisom_:

“Why are you defending anybody and calling them a liar, you dey the relationship with them. She has written her boom, let the parties deny which is utterly useless, they were all single at the time so what??”

geoynce:

“How can you defend an adult, regarding matters of the bedroom .”

