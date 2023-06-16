Nollywood actress Ruby Orjiakor has responded to her colleague, Destiny Etiko, who first called her out for a breach of contract

Etiko had stated that she paid Orjiakor N700,000 to appear in one of her movies, but she failed to complete the project and has refused to refund her money

Ojiakor resorted to social media to bash the claims made by her colleague, levelling accusations against her

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The online feud between Destiny Etiko and her colleague Ruby Orjiakor has taken another turn as the latter attacked the former in a recent viral video.

Legit.ng reported on Thursday, June 15, that Etiko made a lengthy video online, blasting her colleague Ruby for breaching a paid contract and refusing to return the money she collected.

Destiny Etiko and Ruby Ojiakor are at loggerheads over a movie project. Credit: @destinyetiko, @ruby_ojiakor

Source: Instagram

In reaction to Etiko's attack, Ruby claimed that the actress lied against her and insisted on not refunding the money she was paid.

She also labelled Etiko a gossip and commented about the actress' bum surgery, which she said was harming her brain.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the caption of her video, she wrote:

“DESTINY ETIKO U’RE A FAT LI@R AND A GOS$IP……. I AM HUMBLE BUT DON’T EVER TAKE IT FOR GRANTED."

See her video below:

Netizens react to Ruby Orjiakor's video attacking Destiny Etiko

Many tried to pacify the actress and advised her to make peace with her colleague. See reactions below:

Benjamin Catherine Chinecherem:

"Please mama video everything for us o... I wan witness the fight, I love you both regardless."

Oma Chukwu:

"There is No single love in Nollywood."

Akagha Perpetua Chinasa:

"I know you can not behave that way when I watched herown side of story I said you people should settle pls.I watched the day you bought abacha for her and she very happy praying for you. You have a diamond heart."

Princess Annie:

"Destiny thinks she can beat anyone because the way she used to act in movies... she so full of herself sometimes."

Ruby Ojiakor throws money at kids on way to event

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor stirred up some heated reactions online over a recent video she shared on her page.

The video was captured on her way to an event when she chose to put on a show and throw money at the children on the streets as she brazenly walked into the event she was attending.

In the clip, Ruby was jolly as she casually threw the money behind her, making the children scurry for it.

Source: Legit.ng