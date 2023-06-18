Nigerian street pop superstar Portable addressed some controversies in the music industry with his viral post

The Zazu hitmaker came forward to question his colleagues, who are doing great numbers on several music streaming platforms

Ika of Africa, as he is fondly called, went on to boast that despite some of the avant-grade fraudulent activities in the music business, he is still cashing out more than most of them

Nigerian street pop act Portable has accused his colleagues of using illegal means to top streaming platforms.

The Zazu hitmaker disclosed this in a viral video, where he further mentioned his certainty of performing well more than those who are paying to top music charts.

Portable believed that despite not topping any streaming platforms, he has performed in more shows than those fighting for numbers.

"Na una music dey top chart, na we dey collect show, why? Abi na no see show collect, una no dey post banner, una no dey post location. Na only when una Shayo, una post.

"Una dey top chart, how many people dey post unna song? Your song top chart, how many people use am for TikTok? Pay, small children, mama, papa, make dey mime your song... Rich people, everybody must mime your song."

See his video below

Internet users react to Portable's video

Legit.ng captured some of the ridiculous reactions to Portable's claims. See them below:

perfection.ng:

"Portable Thinks we see him as an Artist, Bro is a Content creator, A very funny one."

so_munachi:

"Trenches no fit leave this one walahi. His baby mamas TRENCHES, friends TRENCHES."

itisugochukwu:

"As you no wan pay, make you rest naa Focus on your baby mamas."

