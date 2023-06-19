Twitter user Winco has responded to Paulo Okoye after the music executive promised to reward anyone who can find him with N5 million

Winco, who made headlines over the weekend over a tweet he made about Davido, stood his ground as he called Paulo's bluff

The Twitter user said Paulo didn't need to make noise on social media to find him as he dragged the music executive

It appears Twitter user Winco will not be slowing down anytime soon as he fired back at Paulo Okoye, music executive and Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo's lover.

This comes after Paulo took to social media to announce a N5 million bounty on Winco over the Twitter user's tweet about Davido being unable to pull half the crowd like Burna Boy even if it was his burial.

Twitter user calls Paulo a toothless man.

Source: Instagram

Winco, in reaction, stood his ground as he challenged Paulo to find him without making noise on social media.

Not stopping there, Winco went on to tag Paulo as funny, bald-headed, and toothless.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as man calls Paulo's bluff

See some of the comments below:

ObideyiEmmy1:

"even Shola wey open parody account then no talk reach this one before him land for kuje dey play."

ObideyiEmmy1:

"lol you don dey drag wetin pass you that your mind go soon calm down when does wey pass you hold all your gra gra go calm down ."

casamigo_:

"The only thing they need is your picture , you’ll be fished out within 24 hours ."

AbiolaKahdijat:

"I can bet, there’ll be no night hang out for u this week even for free bottles ."

