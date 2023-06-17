Nollywood's talented OG Kanayo O Kanayo met with the Labour Party's flag bearer Peter Obi recently

Lovely photographs from their official hangout made it to the timeline, which caught the excitement of anyone that came across it

Uploading the photos on his social media profile, the actor expressed his delight and dropped some insightful life nuggets

Nollywood's veteran Kanayo O Kanayo had a wonderful time with his recent hangout with Labour Party flag bearer Peter Obi.

Taking to social media to share lovely pictures of the official time together, he dropped interesting life nuggets to inspire his fellow countrymen about human relationships.

Kanayo O. Kanayo meets with Peter Obi Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

The Screen lord said it is always a delight meeting with Peter Obi any time of day.

Taking to his caption, he wrote: "Always a delight meeting with His Excellency Peter Obi @peterobigregory It's one thing to be popular, it's another to be accepted.

Do people's faces light up with smiles when they see you? I do not know how long this standing ovation will last, but I know it's natural from the heart of the people."

Kanayo O Kanayo's pictures with Peter Obi stir reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the interesting hot takes on Kanayo's meeting with Peter Obi.

d_rhemz_collection:

"These men here. They are the pride of the people. They have made our tribe so proud and great. And they are not even tired. We are proud of them. We love them so much and pray that God keeps protecting them and blessing them always."

bae77198:

"All the belle people supporting obi don shift, only men with integrity sticking around."

nazzycakes_delight:

"The two most intelligent people that I have ever seen."

eduumechu:

"Omo. Am just wondering. How many pairs of this same clothes does PO have. Though same, but he could have thousand pairs in his closet. It is difficult to believe that it is just a pair that he wears all round."

c_h_u_k_w_u_emeka_:

"When legends walk, the world will sound great ."

cest_twylahillz:

“It’s one thing to be popular, it’s another thing to be accepted” DEEP!!!"

