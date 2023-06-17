Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Doyin thought it was essential to advise her fellow women on the depth of marriage and love

The reality TV star stirred reactions with her recent podcast episode, guested by her colleague, BBNaija Chizzy

On the heated show, the two came to the consensus that everyone (male and female) needed to have buoyant pockets to run a successful marriage

Nigerian reality TV star Doyin sparked reactions online with her views on marriage from a lady's perspective.

The lifestyle influencer, on her recent podcast episode in the company of her colleague BBNaija Chizzy, stated that every woman should at least have up to 5 million to 10 million naira before considering marriage.

Cute pictures of BBNaija Doyin

Source: Instagram

Buttressing further, Doyin stated that love was not enough, which her colleague Chizzy supported, and said:

"Money is very important. If you don't have money, don't get married. Please leave that girl alone so that she can find someone that can take care of her."

See their video below

BBNaija Doyin's podcast sparks reacts

Some netizens agreed with the reality star, while others argued that the amount she stated was too much. See their comments below:

amandachisom:

"To be honest. At least 500k to 1m savings you can multiply on that."

sonaldo_30:

"She’s right. If a woman has anything less than 10 million….she should not get married. Broke women should avoid marriage ."

adaikwerre:

"I disagree. It's OK for a woman to have her own money, but not compulsory 5-10million. Just get something doings that pays you."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Financial stability is such a big flex. Even if that 5-10mil nor dey, at least have a striving business."

spotlightmediatech_:

"Let the poor breathe … don’t suffocate us."

call_me_queenidika:

"U dey sleep with politicians and u thought others are like you. Madam rest in Jesus name, Amen."

keji_giwa:

"Great idea. Give them the money since you are giving free advice."

Source: Legit.ng