Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has shared his take on the most beautiful girls around and where they are from

In a video making the rounds on social media, the DMW boss claimed that Nigeria’s most beautiful girls are from Imo state where his wife, Chioma, is from

After the video went viral, many netizens shared their hot takes with some of them praising the singer for speaking on his wife’s beauty

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, is trending online for hyping up his wife, Chioma, in a viral video.

In the trending clip, the DMW boss was seen chilling and having a drink with some other men during an interview with Revolt TV. One of them asked where the most beautiful girls were from.

Fans react as Davido says Nigeria's most beautiful girls are from Imo state like Chioma. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

One of the show hosts in the room, Noreage Nore, declined to answer the question because he is a married man. Davido however did not hesitate to share his opinion.

The Unavailable crooner used the opportunity to say that the most beautiful girls in Nigeria are from Imo state where his wife, Chioma, is from.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not stopping there, he added that wherever his wife is from is where the most beautiful girls are from.

Davido’s statement was met with cheers and applause from the other men in the room.

See the viral video below:

Netizens react as Davido says Nigeria’s most beautiful girls are from Imo state like Chioma

It did not take long for Davido’s video of him hyping up Chioma’s beauty to go viral and a number of netizens shared their thoughts.

Read some of the reactions below:

mrzdinma.o:

“Davido is the major problem that Bachelors have. Every 2 mins, my wife this, my wife that .”

capitalmrjosh:

“David, let the singles breatheeeeee… don’t suffocate them. You owe them that responsibility.”

Amgorretti:

“IMO state girls are the finest and that’s on period with caplocks. If you think it’s wrong go to court.”

claretfabricsandclothing:

“But that's the truth sha, Imo girls are always beautiful and naturally curvy. Bum bum is a signature for them. Look around and check your imo friends you will agree to that.”

nomso837:

“Davido will soon finish us with my wife my wife Chai!! He makes marriage so sweet.”

adelakuntufayl:

“The way he flaunts Chioma speaks volume of the love and affection between them. ”

ben_ede101:

“He said what he said,if you pain you,go to court or hug transformer.”

chiiblez:

“When your husband is proud of you. ”

loveableyvonne:

“David let people with no wife breath.”

Davido reveals his biggest disappointment in himself

Davido recently got candid in an interview as he spoke about his relationship with his wife, Chioma.

In a video making the rounds online, the Unavailable crooner was asked during an interview about when he was most disappointed in himself.

Davido seemed to get emotional before he proceeded to answer the question. According to the DMW boss, he was most disappointed in himself when he and Chioma got into a fight.

Source: Legit.ng