Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has made headlines over his recent interaction with Paul Okoye of PSquare music group.

A video had made the rounds on social media of Davido paying a visit to the PSquare residence.

In the video, the DMW boss was seen stretching his hand from his car window as he gave Paul Okoye a handshake.

Man blasts Davido for shaking Paul PSquare from his car window

Shortly after the Davido and Paul PSquare video went viral, an Instagram user identified as @danfestus_official took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts.

Festus posted a video where he put Davido on blast and accused the singer of disrespecting the PSquare star.

According to the netizen, Davido should have stepped out of his car, bent down with his hands behind him to greet Paul Okoye.

Not stopping there, he added that the PSquare group is an old cat that Davido once looked up to and inspired him to do music.

In his words:

“This Davido ehn, you no get respect I swear, Davido no get respect. Imagine you go PSquare house, you dey wind down from your motor, dey give am hand make e shake. I hear that day wey Davido dey talk about new cat, e dey group dem Burna Boy for new cat and all that.

You see PSquare wey u see so, these are the real old cat wey be say as you go their house as you see dem, you go open that your door, you go bend down, but hand for your back, say my son you are doing well, I’m proud of you. No, from window you dey give am hand make e shake.

Some of all these musicians, these small small musicians wey dem don get money, dem no dey get respect again, I no understand. You dey wind down dey give PSquare hand make e shake? My guy no dey do like that o, you need to dey respect the old cats o because PSquare dey among the people wey be say you see wey inspire you to become a musician today.”

Netizens react to video of man who claimed Davido was disrespectful

The man’s video caused a buzz online after it went viral and many netizens shared their thoughts about it. Read some of their comments below:

oloriebijnr01:

“A poor man will always talk /act like one lol .”

msavibe:

“Make e come down and prostate abi . Igbo man mentality.”

_parker_i:

“Normally him suppose come down shake them ..no cap.”

ika_promoter:

“If u no get Money, Ur Advice nah Disturbance.”

rawzted:

“Like say if na other way round, una no go come up with one tradition to back it up. Rich people dey greet, mùmú dey put mouth. Anyway, you want to trend ni, you are already.”

abimbolaicey:

“did P square send you. rich people dey talk. una dey make noise.”

kwait_dinar:

“This one no get s*nse. Davido for dey roll for ground now.”

iwalewaaa:

“Men don't have all these kinda problems....I think.”

Video of Davido's domestic staff riding in his Lamborghini in his absence trends

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s name trended on social media over a video posted by one of his domestic staff.

The DMW boss is known for his down-to-earth nature and accommodating behaviour to those around him, including his staff and crew members.

In the video making headlines on social media, Davido’s domestic staff was seen taking a ride in his boss’ Lamborghini.

Source: Legit.ng