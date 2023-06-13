Music star Davido in a trending interview, has opened up on how much he misses his late son Ifeanyi

Davido, in the interview, said he had to be strong for his wife Chioma, which is his primary responsibility

The DMW label boss also stated that his return was all thanks to God, which stirred emotions from many

In an emotional interview trending on social media, DMW record label owner and international artist David Adeleke Davido opened up on how he has survived since the demise of his late son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who passed on in 2022.

Davido, who revealed he still misses his Ifeanyi, said many people expected sad songs in his Timeless album, but he chose to give them bangers.

Davido says he misses Ifeanyi every day. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

“I miss him every day, there’s tears coming out of my eyes every morning, you don’t have to see it,” he said.

Davido says he has to be strong for Chioma

The Unavailable crooner said many people were looking up to him, and he had to be strong for himself and his wife Chioma, which is his primary responsibility.

He said:

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.

“My son is dancing and my mom is dancing in heaven. So for people to see that it’s possible to stand up again and be able to work, it’s only God," he added.

Netizens react as Davido expresses how much he misses Ifeanyi

See some of the below:

Mc_Phils:

"And there shall be no more death. Revelations 12:22 ❤."

Rinsole_T:

"It’s well, soon another one would come by his grace."

DebbySimon69:

God almighty will restore it double in Jesus Name Amen "Davido shouldn't worry the pain is temporary. ."

Davido names his next big five

Davido caused another drama on social media after he named Rema, Asake, Victony, Buju BNXN, Ayra Starr and Ruger as the Nigerian singers that would dominate the music industry.

Davido, in an interview with Omega, said the five singers would change the face of music.

“I would say like the next big five. I would say Rema; he got the ‘Calm Down’ record, Buju (BNXN), Ayra Starr…I would say Victony." Davido said.

Source: Legit.ng