Comedian Real Warri Pikin revealed in an interview that God has been using her to tell a story after a failed attempt to end her life years ago

The actress who recently had the wedding of her dreams said she and her husband were in debt years ago, and it became too much for her to bear

Warri Pikin realised God had something to use her for after she woke up at the third hospital she landed in

Popular comedian Real Warri Pikin and her husband didn't have it smooth years ago as they ran into a financial crisis.

In an interview with media personality, Chude, the actress revealed that in 2017 and 2018, she and her partner were in debt, and she attempted to take her life but did not succeed.

Warri Pikin shares story of her struggles Photo credit: @ewalwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin was taken to about three different hospitals, and on waking up at the third, she wondered why she was still alive.

The comedian, who had a lavish wedding recently, added that she came to the conclusion that God wanted to use her story to inspire people around her hence, the reason he spared her life.

Warri Pikin said:

"The fastest way I could do that was online and I had a small Itel phone that wasn’t clear enough. 'If you see my face ehn I be like goat weh dey burn'."

Warri Pikin and her husband, on June 10, had the lavish wedding of their dreams after 10 years of marriage.

Reaction to Warri Pikin's video

A netizen inspired by the comedian's words wrote:

yiyarice:

"Wow!! People go through so much eeh. Treat everyone around you with love and kindness. You see this social media thing, you cannot understand the inner workings of people’s minds from pictures. Bless you sis."

