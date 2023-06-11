A TikTok video shows a gifted little girl cat-walking in public like a supermodel during modelling training

TikTok user, Leeh posted the video showing how the young girl held her audience spell-bound with the way she walked

She has gathered a lot of fans on TikTok since the video went viral, and 10.6 million people have viewed it

A TikTok video shows a confident little girl who is a gifted model as she cat-walked in public.

TikTok user, Leeh posted the video, and it went viral like wildfire and received 10.6 million views.

The gifted girl cat-walked confidently like a model. Photo credit: TikTok/@leehfatso01.

Source: TikTok

Leeh has other modelling videos on her TikTok handle, but the one involving the little girl has caught the attention of many people.

The video shows what appears to be modelling training for young people, and the gifted girl was the first to try her skills.

Little girl goes viral on TikTok because of her modelling skills

All eyes focused on her as she took step after step like a super-model who has been in the profession for a long time.

Her fellow models watch her with admiration in their eyes. When the video emerged on TikTok, many admired her skills.

The girl also looked very beautiful, and this endeared her to fans. She was wearing red high heels, and she walked in them perfectly.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as little girl walks like a super-model

The modelling video has gained much traction as it gathered 794.3k likes and 13.8k comments.

@Leeh said:

"Our future miss universe."

Anita reacted:

"It's the smile for me and the confidence on the heels."

@Mickeyj1952squad

"I'm speechless guys. I so much love this little princess to the endless."

Source: Legit.ng