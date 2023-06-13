Nigerian musician DJ Cuppy and her billionaire father Femi Otedola, added some glamour and grandeur to the timeline recently

The highly respected entrepreneur took to social media to share a beautiful picture of himself and his daughter outside the country

Pictures of DJ Cuppy and her father, Femi Otedola, on a holiday trip spurred admiring reactions to the father-daughter bond

The popular Nigerian entrepreneur Femi Otedola sparked sweet reactions online with new photos of himself and his daughter, DJ Cuppy.

With his social media post, he lavished the entertainer with love and appreciation.

Father and daughter posed casually for their pictures in an exuberant ambiance, with Cuppy leaning on her dad's body, who supported her balance with a hug from behind.

In his caption, he wrote:

"My Dubai Princess"

The Gelato crooner came across her father's post to give an endearing reaction, saying:

"Love you, dearest Papa."

See their picture below

Reactions to Femi Otedola's picture with his daughter

Many people have taken to social media to praise the post, with some saying they look lovely and others praising the father-daughter relationship.

olushogalydiakehinde:

"Lovely pix ofdaddy and daughter moment."

yelronseng:

"Family is everything ❤️."

_fehin.silva:

"Let the fatherless breathe.. don’t suffocate us‍❤️."

chynwamma:

"You get money pass my papa...."

yunusa._:

"DADDY WEN I WILL SEE YOU. I DON MISS YOU. WHERE IS COPY DADDY."

sonofprophet001:

"Let the POOR BREATH."

Source: Legit.ng