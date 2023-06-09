Popular Nigerian chef Hilda Baci attracted criticism for allegedly charging N25,000 for her meet-and-greet event set to take place in Abuja

The Akwa Ibom star supposedly broke the record for the longest cooking marathon, which Guinness World Records is yet to certify

Nigerians took to several social channels to rant about the said fee, which she is charging for people to come and see her in Abuja

History-making Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has been publicly lambasted after it was revealed that she is hosting a meet-and-greet session in Abuja for a fee of N25,000.

On May 15, 2023, Hilda Baci allegedly broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon. Chef Lata Tondon of Rewa, India, held the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

Despite her astounding performance, Guinness World Records has not officially acknowledged Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Due to her recent update, the super chef has been entangled in several scandalous outrages among Nigerians.

Hilda Baci is reported to be demanding N25,000 for exclusive meet-ups in Abuja. Individuals are expected to pay this sum to have a brief interaction with her on June 24, 2023.

Nigerians react to Hilad Baci's meet and greet event

Although Hilda Baci has not publicly addressed these charges, many Nigerians have voiced displeasure and concern over what they perceive to be an expensive cost to meet with a chef.

africanflamingo_:

"She cook pass bobrisky wey dey put sugar for food ."

meerah_cul:

"Even person wey cook ‍ last supper no charge such amount‍♂️.. Hilda nwa no discount?‍♂️"

dear_enayi:

"25k for person wey never enter Guinness book? Torrr."

cartelways07:

"When she d cook to get the Guinness Record, all of una d shout Hilda we stand by you always, now una wan sit down ? . My country people ."

