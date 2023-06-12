Nigerian Afrobeats icon Davido Adeleke, best known as Davido, disclosed that his wealthy father, Mr. Adedeji Adeleke, built him the greatest studio in the country

Nigerian superstar singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that D'banj, Wizkid, and some other music stars used to visit his studio, which was established by his father.

Davido revealed this in a Monday interview with Million Dollar Worth Of Game Podcast.

Davido said that due to the artists that came around his studio, he got recommendations to try out for music, but he refused at first because he was a student at that point. He went on to say that they persisted, so he gave it a chance, and the first song he published was a smash.

"My dad built me the best studio in Nigeria. Wizkid, D’banj, I mean, everybody used to come there.

"I have the best studio, but the studio is only open every two weeks because of school. So, I would come every two weeks, and everybody would come over.

"Funny enough, that time I wasn’t even recording my music. Like I said, I was learning sound engineering. So, I had people come over to the studio to record. I always give people ideas on how to sing hooks. And my boys started realising that, Bro, you are better than all these people.

"I was like, no, I’m still in school. They insisted that I should try. And I said, okay. The first song I recorded, blows up."

