Singer Patoranking is one of Nigeria's popular artists who has made a name for himself in the music industry

Patoranking has been in the music industry for more than a decade and has worked with the likes of Timaya, and Davido, among others

The reggae-dancehall singer, who clocked 33 years old on Saturday, May 27, has hit songs like Alubarika, Celebrate Me to his name

Nigerian leading reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, is celebrating a new age today, May 27.

The father of one was born on May 27, 1990, and raised in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town.

As he marks his 33rd birthday today, Legit.ng lists popular songs by Patoranking you would love to listen to.

1. Alubarika released in 2014

This song, which was released in 2014 and featured Timaya, came with a soothing reggae beat. Alubarika was Patoranking's breakout song to the spotlight and remains evergreen.

2. Patoranking hit fame with Girlie O

This was the singer's second song released in 2014 and was well-received among Nigerian fans. Girlie was the song that put Patoranking in the spotlight within and outside Nigeria.

Following the success he achieved with the song, Patoranking dropped a remix featuring Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage, which was released that same year.

3. Patoranking returns to the hood in Abule

The 2020 hit song was produced by Telz. Patoranking, in the song's lyrics, tells a story of him back on the streets.

Abule has a flow that would keep you singing along.

4. Patoranking preaches about peace in Heal The World

Heal The World by Patoranking was released in 2018. It was not just a message to Nigeria but to the world at large, as he used the song to call for peace and the need for love.

He also passed messages about other life challenges.

5. Celebrate Me dropped in 2021

Like many of his songs, Patoranking also used “Celebrate Me” to convey the need for people to be given accolades when they are still breathing and not when they die.

Patoranking's daughter celebrates him on Father's Day

An adorable clip shared online by Patoranking of himself and his beautiful daughter, Wilmer, stirred emotion on social media.

In the clip, Patoranking could be heard discussing with Wilmer while she told him just how much she loves him.

Wilmer also called her dad the best in the world. She said this while she blew a kiss to the camera with a cute smile from cheek to cheek.

