Seyi Vibez Hits No1 on Apple Music After Zinoleesky Vowed He Wouldn’t, Many React: “Man No Be God”
Celebrities

Seyi Vibez Hits No1 on Apple Music After Zinoleesky Vowed He Wouldn’t, Many React: “Man No Be God”

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Upcoming street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez silenced his enemies as his recent single Hat Trick made it to the number one spot on Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100
  • Recall that Legit.ng reported that the budding artist was intimidated by his colleague Zinoleesky on not making it to the number one spot 
  • In a recent viral update, Seyi Vibez overtook several great songs on the international streaming platform to hit the top

Fast-rising street-pop act Seyi Vibez stirred reactions among music enthusiasts with his recent single Hat Trick.

The budding artist reached the number-one spot on the Apple Music Top 100 after his colleague Zinoleesky trolled his vocal abilities.

Seyi Vibez Hits No1 on Apple Music after Zino's mockery Credit: @seyivibez, @zinoleesky
Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Zino, in a viral video, stated that Seyi’s new song would never get to number one on the international streaming platform, even if he consulted a native doctor.

Few minutes after Zino’s assertion, Seyi’s single surpassed several hit songs on the Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria to sit on the No 1 spot.

The fast-rising act's prowess proved itself in the midst of hostility to shut the mouths of naysayers.

See the post below

Netizens react to Seyi Vibez’s Single ranking No 1 on Apple music Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the comments made by music lovers on Seyi's rise. See them below:

@onlyemperor001:

"Y’all Zino was talking about billboard not Apple Music."

@NuJhayhne:

"After farming wonders? okay."

@Lummygee1:

"Seyi knows his game."

@Stanley12313975:

"Man no be God."

@phoenixthe1st_:

"The farmers will make more money."

@hisjayboy:

"Zino na real werey, e too proud."

@Lummygee1:

"Pressure catch Seyi vibes."

@iamseazy_:

"Man no be God and na that statement push that music to number one."

Seyi Vibez meets Burna Boy for the first time, displays maximum respect

After a successful global tour, Nigerian megastar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, decided to kick off the New Year with a homecoming performance in Lagos, Nigeria.

One of the videos from the concert making the rounds on the internet depicted Seyi Vibez, an upcoming Nigerian street-hop act prostrating to the self-acclaimed African giant.

Burna Boy then embraced the upcoming act and handed him his blunt, which got many music lovers gushing on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng

