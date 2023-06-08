Seyi Vibez Hits No1 on Apple Music After Zinoleesky Vowed He Wouldn’t, Many React: “Man No Be God”
- Upcoming street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez silenced his enemies as his recent single Hat Trick made it to the number one spot on Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100
- Recall that Legit.ng reported that the budding artist was intimidated by his colleague Zinoleesky on not making it to the number one spot
- In a recent viral update, Seyi Vibez overtook several great songs on the international streaming platform to hit the top
Fast-rising street-pop act Seyi Vibez stirred reactions among music enthusiasts with his recent single Hat Trick.
The budding artist reached the number-one spot on the Apple Music Top 100 after his colleague Zinoleesky trolled his vocal abilities.
Legit.ng previously reported that Zino, in a viral video, stated that Seyi’s new song would never get to number one on the international streaming platform, even if he consulted a native doctor.
Few minutes after Zino’s assertion, Seyi’s single surpassed several hit songs on the Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria to sit on the No 1 spot.
The fast-rising act's prowess proved itself in the midst of hostility to shut the mouths of naysayers.
Netizens react to Seyi Vibez’s Single ranking No 1 on Apple music Nigeria
Legit.ng captured some of the comments made by music lovers on Seyi's rise. See them below:
@onlyemperor001:
"Y’all Zino was talking about billboard not Apple Music."
@NuJhayhne:
"After farming wonders? okay."
@Lummygee1:
"Seyi knows his game."
@Stanley12313975:
"Man no be God."
@phoenixthe1st_:
"The farmers will make more money."
@hisjayboy:
"Zino na real werey, e too proud."
@Lummygee1:
"Pressure catch Seyi vibes."
@iamseazy_:
"Man no be God and na that statement push that music to number one."
Seyi Vibez meets Burna Boy for the first time, displays maximum respect
After a successful global tour, Nigerian megastar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, decided to kick off the New Year with a homecoming performance in Lagos, Nigeria.
One of the videos from the concert making the rounds on the internet depicted Seyi Vibez, an upcoming Nigerian street-hop act prostrating to the self-acclaimed African giant.
Burna Boy then embraced the upcoming act and handed him his blunt, which got many music lovers gushing on the internet.
Source: Legit.ng