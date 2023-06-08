Upcoming street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez silenced his enemies as his recent single Hat Trick made it to the number one spot on Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the budding artist was intimidated by his colleague Zinoleesky on not making it to the number one spot

In a recent viral update, Seyi Vibez overtook several great songs on the international streaming platform to hit the top

Fast-rising street-pop act Seyi Vibez stirred reactions among music enthusiasts with his recent single Hat Trick.

The budding artist reached the number-one spot on the Apple Music Top 100 after his colleague Zinoleesky trolled his vocal abilities.

Seyi Vibez Hits No1 on Apple Music after Zino's mockery Credit: @seyivibez, @zinoleesky

Legit.ng previously reported that Zino, in a viral video, stated that Seyi’s new song would never get to number one on the international streaming platform, even if he consulted a native doctor.

Few minutes after Zino’s assertion, Seyi’s single surpassed several hit songs on the Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria to sit on the No 1 spot.

The fast-rising act's prowess proved itself in the midst of hostility to shut the mouths of naysayers.

See the post below

Netizens react to Seyi Vibez’s Single ranking No 1 on Apple music Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the comments made by music lovers on Seyi's rise. See them below:

@onlyemperor001:

"Y’all Zino was talking about billboard not Apple Music."

@NuJhayhne:

"After farming wonders? okay."

@Lummygee1:

"Seyi knows his game."

@Stanley12313975:

"Man no be God."

@phoenixthe1st_:

"The farmers will make more money."

@hisjayboy:

"Zino na real werey, e too proud."

@Lummygee1:

"Pressure catch Seyi vibes."

@iamseazy_:

"Man no be God and na that statement push that music to number one."

