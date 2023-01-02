Iconic Nigerian singer and performer Burna Boy headlined his homecoming show in Lagos yesterday, January 1, 2023

The show dubbed Lagos Loves Damini witnessed a huge turnout despite the delay in technicalities that made the concert begin late

One of the videos from the concert making the rounds on the internet depicted Seyi Vibez, an upcoming Nigerian street-hop act prostrating to the self-acclaimed African giant

After a successful global tour, Nigerian megastar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, decided to kick off the New Year with a homecoming performance in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, dubbed Lagos loves Damini, headlined by the Afrobeats legend Burna Boy, witnessed a massive turnout from fans and colleagues of the artist.

Upcoming act Seyi Vibez with Burna Boy Credit: @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

Aside from the controversial videos that circulated on the internet as a result of the event's technical delay, a clip showed Nigerian upcoming street-hop act Seyi Vibez prostrating to his senior colleague Burna Boy.

Burna Boy then embraced the upcoming act and handed him his blunt, which got Nigerians talking.

See the video of Burna Boy with Seyi Vibez Below:

Nigerians react to the video of Burna Boy with Seyi Vibez:

isholar01:

"Poco too sabi hype "

allingold_zaddy:

"SEYI worked really hard ,He really deserves the best ❤️"

biimbolaaa:

"Dreams coming to reality. God is the Greatest!!!❤️"

funnyhorje:

"E don go Now I believe the hustle is real ☺️❤️❤️"

benkoo_bhi_dname:

"Everybody just da meet their mentor."

iam_damchrist:

I too love seyii he too deh prostrate sharp "

aymikun_:

My only prayer is to see Burner on Chance remix. "

nothingspoil_x:

"Burna Boy na your mate .. na hin you dey call OG … O boy do well for that way O … Burna na your mentor and baba for the game .. show some respect lil boy "

ikeoluwa_mi:

"Look at us That boy from ikorodu Hard work, smart work , Grace Love you 4lyf Loseyiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii."

officialkuruyobenz:

"Make them give you chance cos if na jazz he go cast ❤️... Keep elevating Loseyi❤️."

