Nigerian Afrobeats Legend Burna Boy, has continued to break new grounds, providing his fans (outsiders) with bragging rights at every twinkle of a star.

According to chart data, a platform that keeps track of all remarkable music projects on various charting systems, Love Damini has been named the highest-charting Nigerian album of all time on the Billboard 200.

The good news was made public on their official social media account as outsiders and lovers of Ododgwu took to their heels to boast, and storm reactions online

Chartdata a verified music platform that updates the world on progressions of notable tracks, albums and artists has announced Burna Boy’s most personal project Love, Damini as the highest-charting Nigerian album of all time on the Billboard 200.

The chart account released the celebratory information today, January 5, 2023.

Burna Boy’s "Love, Damini" makes history Credit: @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

About Billboard

Billboard is an American music and entertainment magazine that provides music charts, news, video, opinion, reviews, events, and style related to the music industry. Its music charts include the Hot 100, the 200, and the Global 200, tracking the most popular albums and songs in different genres of music around the world.

See the post on Burna Boy's Billboard chart

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s Love Damini charting as the highest Nigerian album of all time on the Billboard 200

As many of Burna Boy’s fans find ways to rejoice, some on the other hand drag his contenders to disruption. see below:

ishmarcel:

"Made in Lagos what are you doing on the floor. "

TrellsIvyPark:

"LOL wizkid found on the floor begging drake n beyonce to save him."

omojonah69:

"Long live the king, Africa Giant have nothing to prove anymore, 2023 he will evolve even higher."

bahdboybayo_:

"The real 001 una popsy daddy. ❤️"

its_nickgram:

"He is still underrated chai and the person who is overrated isn’t even close to that this life ehn"

stonetheflowers:

"Regardless of his shenanigans, it's crazy the growth this man has had during these past few years, how he has being about to dominate a culture that he was barely recognize in just a few years. That's impressive really impressive.Congratulations Burna but try dey calm down."

confidencebrig5:

"Let's f*cking goooooooooo!!! I always knew this album was gonna be bigger than made in lagos."

akonbelly:

"We do numbers not online fight I stan."

i__xciii:

"Comments no fit many cause no be who dey want see be that. "

Satur41205987:

"Make una post shatta wale own abeg."

@LovrSwiftie1989:

"Congratulations to him and his fans so deserved."

