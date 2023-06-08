Singer Spyro has unveiled his plan to win the Nigerian secular music industry for God as he declares himself an ambassador

Spyro, who hit the spotlight thanks to a feature from Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage, said he wouldn't record ungodly music

His statement has sparked massive criticisms on social media as some netizens stated he should have stuck with gospel music

Upcoming singer and Who Is Your Guy crooner Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, has declared himself an agent of change that is on course to make some amendments to the Nigerian secular music industry.

Spyro disclosed he wouldn’t record any ungodly or dirty music in a statement he released via his Instagram page.

The “Who is your Guy” hitmaker has taken to his page to disclose the main motive and component of his music and why he prefers to tow a different lane from his fellow music colleagues.

According to Spyro, who hit fame thanks to his feature with Tiwa Savage, his priority is to promote what is right and pleasing to the ear as he declared himself an ambassador of God who will use his music to influence the industry.

"No rest till the kingdom of our lord is established ," he said.

Netizens react to Spyro's post

riskandgrace

"This one the ment! “Who’s your guy” na gospel Abi."

thesoundscope1

"I'll return to this screenshot in few years time, I just hope the energy would be same."

DaveOrakwue:

"It will definitely be a tough battle, but I like his spirit ."

_modupeolami:

"Well done Spyro!!! I wish you the best. Women do not have to be objectified to make music. You can still hype your girl with clean lyrics."

whoislateef:

"You for just turn gospel singer now Dey feature them Tope Alabi."

sheisvehra1:

"Coming from someone that doesn’t have the word “God” “Jesus” in his lyrics."

Fashiontee_:

"De play,,, he is not a gospel artist to me sha... This one na too much shalaye... You no hot you not cold."

ixtian_:

"U wan do gospel do gospel no dey disturb us abeg.."

coding_god:

"This one is just looking for attention. They already have a genre and it’s called Gospel."

Spyro commences Europe tour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Spyro started his Europe tour, where he will visit only 20 cities in May.

Spyro, who gained attention after releasing a remix of his hit song Who Is Your Guy featuring Tiwa Savage, revealed it garnered 40 million views in 2 months as he expressed gratitude to God.

He also shared pictures of him outside the country on his social media timeline.

