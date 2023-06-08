A video showing a Nigerian with a powerful voicebox remaking beats to 2Baba's African Queen has gone viral

Despite the burns on his body, the man used his mouth and palm to play an imaginary instrument as he produced a fantastic sound

Nigerians who were amazed by his video believed that the young man deserved all the accolades he could get

A Nigerian with body burns has surprised Nigerians with his talent. The man used his hand and mouth to recreate perfect sounds to 2Baba's African Queen.

With the side of this palm locked to his lips, the man's beat recreation amazed many. Some people found it hard to think the sound came from his mouth.

People said watching him make the sound was entertaining. Photo source: @kingbishop37

Source: TikTok

2 Baba's African Queen recreated

As he made the sound, a supportive beat played in the background to complement his voice. It was magical.

Many people hoped his divine helper would locate him soon. A person said that he should apply to break a Guinness record. His video was shared by @kingbishop37.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DANI_BOY said:

"Goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of your life."

andrewdavebabre said:

"I pray you find your break through through your talent."

Denisafrica said:

"Indeed God works in mysterious ways out of nowhere he gave him super talent."

titilayoailoje said:

"Everything that happens to humans is for a purpose so in all things give God thanks welldone brother."

NaijaHumanRightslawyer said:

"Guinness book of record, apply straight."

Denis Olaoluwa Orojo said:

"He is indeed good at this 100%."

Rich Aunty said:

"You're my African king dear. you've made me happy."

prosperngepong said:

"Good morning bro God will see u to."

SLIMZYMANN said:

"What!!!!!! I can’t believe what my see just saw now."

Kleyzywilson said:

"This guy is good and talented , now I want to listen to African queen."

