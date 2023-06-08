The young daughter of popular Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has now caused a buzz on social media with her video

In the video, the little girl bragged about her dad being richer than other people’s fathers

The young Marlian’s video stirred mixed feelings after it went viral on social media, and some netizens were not impressed by it

Controversial Nigerian rapper Naira Marley’s name is now in the news over what one of his daughters said.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Soapy crooner’s daughter was seen bragging about her father’s wealth.

Reactions as Naira Marley's daughter says he's richer than other people's dads.

The viral clip, which was posted by @gossipmilltv on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, showed the little girl saying that her dad is richer than other people’s fathers.

According to her, other people were probably excited the first time their fathers had £100, and she told them not to be because her own dad has more money.

In her words:

“My dad is richer than any of your dads so watch out because my dad is richer than your dad, don’t be too excited. I bet the first time your dad had £100 you were very excited, don’t be too excited, my dad has more money.”

Mixed reactions trail video of Naira Marley’s young daughter bragging about his wealth

The cute video of Naira Marley’s daughter speaking about how her dad is richer than other people’s fathers got some social media users talking. While some of them found it amusing, others did not.

uncle_pee01:

“That's how you bring up these unruly children.”

snehlord1011:

“No let Davido daughter hear am ooo if not you go collect.”

cherish_ebosereme_:

“Who get oraimo cord there???”

wealthvforever:

“It's meant to be a joke but that's not the outlook you want a child to have towards life.”

ezedentertainer1:

“Nne there is a kid named Imade Adeleke, and there is a kid named Zion Ayo. Each of them can buy your dad's record label, entire discography, awards, and unreleased songs and give it to charity. (The kids o not their dad. )So return the phone to whoever gave it to u and go and watch Tom and Jerry . With love ni o.”

denim_proo:

“Train ur children well naira Marley this is bad for a kid to say such word smhhhh bully kids.”

jectimi_comedy:

“I'm so sure naira Marley has mistakenly left his weeed in the parlor and dis little princess mistakenly taste the weeed, this is after effect of the Egbo.”

regina_precious_:

“Let the poor breathe don't suffocate them little girl with the teeth.”

manarisia_1:

“Speaks fluently but why on earth would anyone allow his/her kid be this mean at such tender age?? This is seriously not funny. We need to be mindful of things we promote in front of kids.”

godson_allsom:

“Oya oya you don catch me, your dad get money pass my papa.”

opeyemifamakin:

“Not full grown adults getting pissed at a small girl telling her mates that her father is richer than their dads.”

andasynecho:

“Your dad smokes igbo more than my dad.”

zinny.presh:

“Wetin Zion and Imade go come talk abeg”

_kofoworola_:

“Na this girl Dey teach zino English Abi?”

Source: Legit.ng