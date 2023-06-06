Yoruba actor Ayo Olaiya is the owner of a nee Lexu, all thanks to his wife Adunni

In a video sighted on the actor's page, some people delivered the white car decorated with a blue sash to him as well as a sweet message from his wife

Olaiya could not conceal his shock before finally accepting the key to his car and gushing over his woman

Popular Yoruba actor, Ayo Olaiya's wife gave him a deserving gift, which made him promise to love her for life.

In a video on the actor's page, his colleagues Afeeez Owo and Jumoke Odetola led the way from the movie set they were working on as they called him out to see a surprise.

Actor Ayo Olaiya's wife gifts him new car Photo credit: @ayoolaiya

On realizing the car was for him, Olaiay opened his mouth in shock as the people around congratulated him.

The people who came with the decorated car also relayed a sweet and romantic message from the actor's wife before giving him his key.

After composing himself, Olaiya gushed over his woman, revealing that he has never had regrets since he chose to love and be with her.

The actor captioned his post with:

"My God has done it again! My Queen has done it again! Adunimi, you have proven your love in all ramifications. From the depth of my heart, I say thank you for this wonderful gift, my love. I will continue to promise you my undying love."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ayo Olaiya's video

"Congratulations ❤️❤️ So sweet to watch. God bless ur wife Blissful home forever."

"Na only this man fit advise me about love whey i go hear o."

"Wow congratulations AY You deserve it, you are a good guy."

"Is it only me waiting to hear the vivid imagination sounds ? congrats bro."

"God!!!! I need an Adunni in A man’s Form in my Life Right now!!!! Eleyi por oooooooooo Adunni mii God bless you more our wife ❤️❤️ @ayoolaiya you surely found a Good Thing God Bless you Both and Congratulations Boda BUSAYO oko Adunni "

"Awwww congratulations to u dearie u deserve this and more"

"Congratulations Ay may God continually bless and keep your home Ijmn Thanks Aya rere lodede Oko❤️"

"OMO I don’t think this kind of woman exists."

Ayo Olaiya weeps as he loses brother hours after Murphy Afolabi's death

The month of May dealt a huge blow to Yoruba actor Ayo Olaiya who lost his beloved elder brother hours after his colleague Murphy Afolabi died.

Announcing the tragic news on his page, Olaiya shared a video of himself weeping bitterly over the painful loss.

Despite the loss, Olaiya was comforted that his brother Tope whom he described beautifully, died in the house of the lord.

Source: Legit.ng