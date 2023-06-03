Some Ghanaian women have claimed Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson as their long-lost family member

In a video that has made the rounds online, a woman who introduced herself as the actress' sister broke down in tears as she spoke

There was also an older woman in the video, reportedly Mercy Johnsons's mum, beside the weeping sister

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is in the news, and this time, it's because of women who claim she is their family member.

In a video sighted on blogger Tosinsilverdam's page, an emotional woman cried as she spoke.

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian women claiming Mercy Johnson Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The interpreter beside her revealed that the women are looking for Mercy Johnson, who is her sister, as well as a Daniel Johnson.

The interpreter urged Mercy Johnson and her brother to have pity and return to their family members.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Mercy Johnson's alleged family members

regyblaze:

"Which kind wahala be all dis one like dis? Ghanaians and to dey find Nigerians trouble na 5/6 famry."

blessing4613:

"Celebrity life can be funny ehn .You’ll just wake up one morning and be hearing strange things about yourself. If na me ehn I go laugh tire"

rainbowcocktailsnG:

"Why is no one talking about her pronunciation ….Famry or family "

ohemaadwoa_21:

"I’m a Ghanaian and I’m ashamed of myself rn"

pweetie_terra:

"Why wahaluur no Dey ever finish for this country?,,person never deal with fuel matter finish ha."

ann_ma_ris:

"Watsup with Ghana people and claiming celebrities. So that old woman is Mercy’s younger sister . Wahala no Dey finish."

tessy8800:

"Ghanaians and always claiming Nigerians at any giving opportunity but them no dey ever claim the poor na only the rich them dey see"

mimimabel1:

"Why do y'all think it's this Mercy Johnson they're talking about??? There are other people with same name now."

Mercy Johnson gets emotional as she pens tribute to late dad

Famous actress Mercy Johnson Okojie continued to mourn her late father, Ametuo Daniel Johnson, as she penned an emotional tribute to him.

The mother of four, who shared a picture of her late dad, shared how difficult it has been for her to accept that he was no more.

Mercy further revealed she has been able to console herself by the fact that her dad was a man who loved God so much and was in a better place.

Source: Legit.ng