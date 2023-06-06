Nollywood actress and one-time politician Tonto Dikeh revealed that she would have become a pastor during her early years

The movie star disclosed that she grew up on the church premises and handled some of the very significant roles

Tonto further disclosed her love for attires that do not show off her body, claiming that she is more comfortable in them

Nollywood hotshot Tonto Dikeh heated up the internet once more as she gave some juicy details regarding her upbringing.

In an alluring post on her social media page, the movie star disclosed that she grew up on the church premises and was almost ordained a pastor.

Tonto Dikeh said she does not like clothes that reveal her body. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto mentioned that she was once a department assistant cell leader in the church until she was promoted to an actual cell leader.

Not stopping, she claimed she doesn’t feel comfortable in revealing clothes because she dislikes showing off her body. The actress wrote on Instagram:

"Grew up in church… I was a Cell leader. I was Dept. Assistant. I almost became a pastor. I still have 70% Village mentality… I AM SO UNCOMFORTABLE WITH REVEALING CLOTHING… I just could never Learn it!!"

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Tonto Dikeh’s revelation

samklef:

"Position Dey wait for u for my fellowship opening next month."

tonyval663:

"I think we will need fire extinguisher here ."

prettimissdebbie:

"Beautiful king T, achalugo nwanyi oma ❤️❤️."

4everclassy22:

"You wey open body finish when acting."

mmesoing:

"I can relate, sometimes I want to try wearing some revealing clothes but omo the spirit is not willing it always works against the flesh concerning it, you look beautiful in this outfit though."

lyquins_hairandsort:

"Yeah! I have noticed write from when you started movies till now, you don't wear cloths that exposes you. yet you are still amazing and pretty."

Tonto Dikeh advises married women against having single friends

Popular Nigerian actress earlier advised married women against serious relationships with their single friends.

Tonto Dikeh said married women should not let their female friends get so close to the point of being friends with their husbands.

The one-time politician explained that individuals should learn to hold themselves to a standard of perfection and added that some people are not accustomed to working in settings where excellence is demanded.

Source: Legit.ng