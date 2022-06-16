Popular Afrobeats legend Femi Kuti is 60 today , June 16, and he has been well celebrated by fans as well as his family members

, The singer's sister Yeni, his son Made, and ex-wife Funke all took to their various Instagram pages to gush over how great he is

Funke thanked him for all he does and praised him for being not only an amazing man but a father as well

Afrobeats legend and late Fela Anikulapo Kuti's son, Femi, is 60 today, June 16, and he has been celebrated not only by fans but his family as well.

The singer's sister Yeni Kuti welcomed him to the 60's as she wished him all the best in the rest of his journey.

Femi Kuti's loved ones pen sweet messages to him as he clocks 60 Photo credit: "@yeniakuti/@funkekut

Source: Instagram

Yeni wrote:

"Happy birthday to my brother! @femiakuti Welcome to the 60s. I wish you all the best today and always. I will be posting more pictures later. It’s not easy to be 60 o!!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Made Kuti celebrates his father

Femi's son Made's piece on his father was sweet and full of appreciative words for the legend.

"Happy 60th Birthday to the man I owe everything ❤️ @femiakuti ! You’re the only person that will refuse to do a birthday shoot for his 60th . The man who ALWAYS puts his family first "

See the post below:

Femi's ex-wife celebrates his birthday

Femi Kuti was also sweetly celebrated by his ex-wife and the mother of his son. Funke thanked him for being an amazing man and father to Made. She also thanked the singer for all that he does for them.

"And just like that you are 60!!!!! You don old o! Happy Birthday Baba Mádé @femiakuti. Thank you for all you do. You are such an amazing man and father. Thank you for loving our son unconditionally. May God continue to Bless and Favour you now and always."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Femi Kuti

thefolarin18:

"Happy birthday, Shoki. Ararara!"

aderonkesimplice:

"Happy blessed diamond birthday sir May your days be long in good health and prosperity IJMN enjoy your day to the fullest cheers."

chidokeyzdavid:

"Happy 60th to the King ✊❤️"

theunidenticalduo:

"Awww you all so beautiful. I am sure you are tired of hearing you both look alike... Happy to him..long life and prosperity "

bendancerng:

"Family is everything….happy birthday daddy @femiakuti ❤️❤️❤️"

Femi Kuti and son Made team up for first co-headline show

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, and his first son, Made, teamed up for a joint show tagged, Father & Son: The Experience.

‘Father & Son: The Experience’ was the first concert co-headlined by Femi and Made.

This came many weeks after the father and son’s Grammy nomination experience for their joint album, Legacy+.

Source: Legit.ng