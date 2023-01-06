Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti’s daughter, Yeni, recently made the news over her dancing steps at an event

The 61-year-old left many in doubt of her age as she shook her behind energetically while dancing at a party

In the viral video, Yeni was seen having a great time at a family event and her dance moves impressed many on social media

Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti’s daughter, Yeni, got a lot of netizens talking after a video of her dancing went viral.

In a video posted on her official Instagram page, the 61-year-old was seen whining her waist like a young lady as she danced energetically.

The interesting display took place at a family member’s 40th birthday party after the DJ played her nephew, Made’s hit song, Free Your Mind.

Yeni took to the dance floor with other ladies but she made sure to dominate with the energetic way she moved around and whined her waist to the music.

In what could have only been achievable due to years of practice, the media personality moved her body to the music in a beautiful manner that left many people in awe.

See the viral video below:

Shortly after the video was posted online, a number of netizens gushed over the beautiful display and praised Yeni’s energy. Read some of their comments below:

Fela, Burna Boy, make Rolling Stone's list of 200 greatest singers of all time

Popular American magazine Rolling Stone, which focuses heavily on music and popular culture, has published an updated list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.

The list which encompasses an ongoing global conversation around pop music, saw only two Nigerian artists make the list of the World's Greatest 200 Singers.

Late Fela Kuti also known as the inventor of Afrobeat made it to the 188th spot, while Burna Boy also referred to as the Afrobeats legend sits in the 197th position.

Source: Legit.ng