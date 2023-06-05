The logistics manager of Afrobeat singer Davido, Isreal DMW, has sparked reactions with an unsolicited revelation he made about his wife, Sheila

Isreal, in his bid to celebrate his wife as she turns a year older, took to his social media page saying he met her a 'full' virgin when he married her at 21

The outspoken comic went on to say that it was a rare privilege for him to have met a lady born and raised in Benin who was still a virgin at 21

Isreal DMW, the famous, controversial content creator and logistics manager of Afrobeat superstar Davido trends online after he made an unusual revelation about his wife, Sheila, on her birthday.

The outspoken comic, in a post shared on his page to celebrate his wife's birthday, revealed that he met Sheila, a virgin, at the age of 21 when they got married last year, November.

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, trends online after he made a shocking revelation about his wife, Sheila. Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal noted that meeting his wife as a virgin at 21 despite being a Benin girl, born and raised there, makes it even sweeter before going on to thank her for staying chaste until their wedding night.

However, the post has stirred reactions online as many slammed Isreal for making such a revelation about his wife on her birthday publicly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See Isreal DMW's post celebrating his wife as she adds a new year below:

See what netizens had to say about Isreal DMW's post revealing he met his wife a virgin at 21

@nnenna_blinks_:

"As a man who expresses something so private to the public, I truly believe he can also be ignôrant and gulliblè about her this vîrginity works. This is just too much information"

@lifestylewithqueenchristmas:

"There’s surgery for that my dear…. and they do it in Nigeria now… you will be exactly like a virgin for just 900k."

@ifeshyne:

"Lool 21? Okay. I bet a lot of ladies were same at that age, but what do I know."

@kamali_bigvoice:

"Abi dis guy na mumu for real life??"

@ceo_big_ray:

"Dem go Bring receipt now."

@mheenarh__:

"Omo do people even know what privacy is again."

@zinny_cleo:

"Too much information already, but what do I know."

@wisdomcounsellin:

"There are still many young people who keep themselves regardless of what is happening around. Respectfully."

@chef_juliet_kitchen:

"What happened to privacy???"

@_therealjuliet:

"Make una tell Lil durk say we don finally see wetin happen to virgin o."

@zoeshair1:

"Must you share stuff like this about your wife on social media."

@veevogee:

"Some informations aren’t meant for public consumption though."

@sweetylyx_official:

"E for just Dey between you and her uncle juju."

Isreal DMW celebrates wife's birthday, netizens query her real age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Isreal DMW's wife Sheila is 22 today, June 4, and he has taken to social media to celebrate her.

The DMW crew member showed off his woman in beautiful photos as he announced that she just turned 22.

As he is fondly called, Juju reiterated his love for his woman in the caption of the lovely post.

Source: Legit.ng