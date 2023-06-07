Singer Blackface has come for YBNL boss Olamide and his signee Asake over their latest song titled New Religion

In the recently released single, Olamide and Asake made a reference to Blackface that seems not to have gone down well with him

In what seems to be a shade at the two singers, Blackface queried why short people don't fear God

One of Nigeria's veteran singers, Blackface, has taken a dig at YBNL boss Olamide and Asake for referencing him in their newly released song, New Religion.

Olamide, in the lyrics of the new songs, referred to Blackface twice.

Olamide and Asake drop a new song dubbed New Religion.

In a line of the song, Olamide said:

"E de pain me like blackface n tribunal,"

Blackface shades Olamide and Asake

Blackface has now responded to the singers in what appears to be a shade at their heights.

Sharing a picture of Olamide and Asake from the new song video, Blackface added a caption that read:

"Na true say short people no dey fear God ? ."

See his post below:

Netizens knock Blackface

Many of Blackface's followers took to his comment section to criticised him over his post. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

g_stitchees:

"lol’ Blackface lo kor hard life. Thought I am the only one who understood those lyrics. Na light jab tho but baba everywhere good, if u no dey important and relevant, them no go talk about u. Let the music goes On ."

iam_ricky___

"Baddo get respect for you. Him dey always pay homage...no find fight where fight no dey abeg..."

ikukunkemakonam:

"Chai.. This Blackface no get positive vibes at all.. Always bitter and full of complaint.. You're the first amongst your mate to have problem with Olamide Baddo.. You should be happy Olamide mentioned your name.. The more older you get the more s-enseless you become.. Guy wetin be your problem ."

odion_omogiade:

"Black face I respect you alot and I love your music please respect yourself please .

im_avisky:

"Baba nor fall my hand oo, nor be only you Olamide go put him name for song, you understand music better and his just dey try put up lyrics together, as I hear your name self I happy say persin still get u for mind."

iambernardrichie:

"Instead make you dey happy say them still dey mention your name for the industry. You still dey do like local champions. Bros. You better beg for colabo ."

Blackface slams Bobrisky, James Brown and Denrele

Blackface seemed to have had enough of the raft of effeminate and crossdressers the country is running over with.

Blackface, in a post shared online, fired shots at popular Nigerian crossdressers, Bobrisky, James Brown and Denrele Edun.

He slammed their dress IQ as low and disgusting. Blackface then went ahead and noted that their upsetting mentality would influence and destroy that of the younger generations and most likely lead them astray.

